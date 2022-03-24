Gwalior: 28-year-old youth falls in love with 67-year-old woman; submits documents to be in live-in relationship

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An unusual love story has come to fore in Gwalior district. A 28-year-old youth and a 67-year-old woman, residents of Morena district, are living in a live-in relationship and they have reached here to validitate their live-in relationship.

Advocate Dilip Awasthi has said that both of them are residents of Kailaras locality, Morena district. The youth has been identified as Bholu and the woman as Ramkali. Both of them are in love with each other but they do not want to get married. They wanted to be in a live-in relationship and they reached Gwalior district Court to notarize their live-in relationship document.

The couple said that they reached here to get their documents notarized to avoid future disputes against their relationship.

Advocate Awasthi has also said that such couples get the notary of their live-in relation to avoid disputes but such documents are not valid in legal form.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 03:14 PM IST