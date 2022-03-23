Gwalior: Pregnant woman thrashed in city; threatened to rape

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman was allegedly thrashed by in-laws of his brother in Gwalior on Tuesday. The woman claimed that the accused tore her clothes in front of the police, beat her up and threatened to rape.

According to reports, the woman, a resident of Jiwajiganj, had come to her brother’s house in Bahodapur Scindia Nagar. Her brother had a dispute with his in-laws. On Tuesday, the accused Anil Rajput, Dharmendra Rajput and Hakim Singh Rajput came there and started beating her brother.

At the time when she intervened to resolve the matter, the accused started beating her, tore her clothes and threatened to rape. The woman also claimed that the accused kicked in her stomach and tore her clothes. She also said that she informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and the accused again beat her up in the presence of the police, she added.

Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said that a case was registered against both the parties. The police were investigating the matter and on the basis of the probe report the sections would be increased, Sanghi added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 04:29 PM IST