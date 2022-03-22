Gwalior: Police bust Nigerian gang; dupes around 700 girls

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch, Gwalior on Tuesday busted a Nigerian gang allegedly involved in duping girls looking for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) as prospective grooms. The Gang had allegedly duped around 700 girls across the country.

The police arrested the accused from New Delhi. The accused were identified as Nonase and Cris.

Crime Branch City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Rajesh Dantotiya said that the action was taken following a complaint lodged by a girl of the city. The girl told police that the accused had duped her of around Rs 1 lakh in lieu of providing a gift from London.

Taking cognizance over the complaint, a team was sent to Delhi on the basis of bank details. The team raided the resident and arrested the accused. The team also confiscated 17 mobile phones, 10 international sim cards and two laptops from the spot.

During interrogation, the accused confessed the crime and told police that they got the numbers from matrimonial sites. They further told police that first of all they used to chat with the victims on various platforms of social media and after that they used to cheat them on the pretext of sending surprise gifts.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:01 PM IST