Gwalior: Police bust interstate thief gang; 5 persons including 70-year-old mastermind of gang arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The city police busted an interstate thief gang and arrested five persons including 70-year-old mastermind of the gang on Monday, an official said.

The accused were identified as Nasir Sheikh, a resident Kabir Nagar Shahdara (Delhi), Ishrat Ali, a resident Khureji Khaj (Delhi), Rajendra Gwala, a resident Premnagar (Ghaziabad UP), Mastermind of the gang Shakeel Khan (73), a resident Premnagar (Ghaziabad UP), Raju Ali, a resident Ramnagar Shahdara (Delhi).

According to reports, they used to move from Delhi via luxury cars and put the fake number plate of the state on their cars in which they entered. All the accused had fake identity cards of CID (Crime Investigation Department) through which they crossed the toll posts.

They had committed six thefts in the city. SSP Amit Sanghi said that six teams of Crime Branch and Murar police station were sent to Delhi to nab the gang. The police had obtained footage of CCTV cameras from some spots and on the basis of it, the team nabbed the gang. The team also confiscated Eight tola of Gold, 700 grams of Silver, and around Rs 8,00,000 cash from the spot.

During interrogation the accused confessed that they had committed crime at Sai Apartment, Thatipur, Vishwavidyalaya locality and Orchid Green City Center in Gwalior.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:18 PM IST