Gwalior: 3 held including congress leader for molesting woman congress leader

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested three persons including a congress leader for allegedly molesting a woman congress leader in Gwalior on Saturday, the police said.

The incident occured in the early hours of Saturday. According to reports, the matter escalated after the death of a kitten. It came to fore that there was a dairy near the house of the woman congress leader. On Friday afternoon the dairyman had thrown cow dung in which the kitten got buried.

When she raised her protest against the activity, she had a dispute with the Sindhi family for the same. The issue was, however, resolved after the intervention of police.

But later, congress leader Sharad Sahu, along with his companions Rahul and Abhijeet reached the woman leader's house at 12.30 am and they again had a dispute for the same and misbehaved with her.

Following the matter Congress leader informed SSP Amit Sanghi over phone about the incident and she also sent a video to him. After that the police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. A case of molestation was registered against the accused.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:57 AM IST