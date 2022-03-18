Gwalior: Jiwaji University releases semester exam schedule; know important details here

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Jiwaji University has released the exam schedule for second years and third year undergraduate courses.

The examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The examinations of second year students will be held from March 29 to May 5 whereas the exams of third year students will be held from March 28 to April 29.

The students have to submit their examination forms before March 21.

According to reports, this year more students are going to take exams, therefore the private college including government colleges will be made center for the examinations.

The university administration has invited an application from the private colleges in this regard which have been running for more than 10 years.

Because of COVID 19, the entire academic session is running late, therefore the Higher Education Department has set a guideline to finish the examinations earlier.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:44 AM IST