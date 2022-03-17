Gwalior: History sheeter criminal held in city

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch police have arrested a history sheeter criminal in Gwalior.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Kamaiya and he has been committing crime by changing his name and disguise in the city for the last 10 years.

The action was taken following a complaint registered by a woman of domestic violence against her husband in the SP office. After that Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi had given orders to the Bilaua police station to arrest the accused.

The police arrested Rajesh and during interrogation it came to fore that he was a most wanted criminal. Uttar Pradesh Police and Madhya Pradesh Police were searching for him for a long time. UP police had also announced a reward of Rs 7,000 on his arrest.

SP Sanghi said that earlier, the accused Rajesh killed a man, Manoj with support of his wife, Geeta and started living together in her house. Later, he killed Geeta, her son, a nephew and grabbed the entire property. The accused changed his identity in various forms and targeted the people of the city. He cheated Rs 38 lakh from a merchant of the city by making an agreement of the land. He also duped Rs 5 crore from a businessman living in Gwalior by changing his name.

Now, the police were interrogating the accused, Sanghi added.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 05:54 PM IST