Gwalior: Affiliation of 14 nursing colleges cancelled following probe ordered by High Court

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council has cancelled the affiliation of 14 nursing colleges of Gwalior-Chambal region following the probe ordered by the Gwalior Bench of High Court, an advocate Umesh Bohare said.

Bohare said that the colleges whose affiliation has been cancelled include 13 colleges of Gwalior district and one of Morena district.

Bohare, who is also counsel for the petitioner, said that Hariom, a resident of Bhind district, had filed the petition in the Gwalior bench of the High Court about the affiliation given to nursing colleges of the region. The petition read that the nursing colleges had not fulfilled the guideline of having their own 100 beds capacity hospital. Even the hospitals did not have trained staff and doctors, the petition read.

After that the court ordered the formation of a commission for the inspection of the nursing colleges operating in the region on August 24, 2021. Later, All India Private Nursing College Association moved to the Supreme Court challenging the high court order constituting the commission to the probe, Bohare said.

The association filed the appeal on the ground that the commissioners appointed did not have the technical background and expertise in the subject. The Supreme Court had again transferred the matter to the Gwalior Bench of the High Court and directed to appoint a fresh commission, Bohare added.

Following the order, the High Court ordered a 10-membered committee to probe the lack of infrastructure in 271 nursing colleges of the region on January 24, this year.

The High Court ordered that the committee would have to submit its report within 2 months. The report, however, has not been prepared yet. Besides, the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council has demanded a change in the petition. The council claimed that there were only 214 nursing colleges in the region instead of 271. Out of these colleges, affiliation of 14 colleges has been cancelled and rest 200 colleges yet to be investigated, Bohare said.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:07 PM IST