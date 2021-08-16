Madhya Pradesh: Tractor driver handling hydraulic crane led to Gwalior crane accident, reveals probe report

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The crane accident that took three lives of Gwalior Municipal Corporation's employees occurred because a tractor driver handled the hydraulic crane. This gross negligence has come to the fore in police investigation report.

The police have registered a case of culpable homicide against fire officer Umang Pradhan and tractor driver Dharmendra Verma.

The incident happened on the even of the Independence Day on Saturday, when GMC employees were trying to put the national flag atop a government building in Mahrajbada.

"It is found that Verma who was handling the hydraulic crane didn't have experience of handling the crane. When he lifted the trolley, he couldn't control it, therefore hydraulic jack got broken," said a police officer.

Sources said that the fire officer Umang Pradhan deployed Dharmenra Verma on hydroulic crane despite knowing that he was a tractor driver and didn't have experience of handling the crane. Sources further added that GMC employees, who killed in the incident, also didn't have experience of working on hydraulic crane.

In the incident, three employees identified as Pradeep Rajouria, Kuldeep Dandotia and Vinod Sharma had . Three other employees, including the operator of the engine, were critically injured. The crane broke at three places-- jack, boom extension and trolley bucket.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the next kin of the deceased and government job to a family member. He also announced that Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured. "The incident occurred when the employees of the corporation were hoisting the national flag. Three people died and the condition of another employee was stated to be critical, SP Amit Sanghi said.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 12:39 PM IST