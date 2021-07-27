Gwalior: CPM organises Jail Bharo against inflation

Gwalior (Madhya Paradesh): The Communist party of India-Marxist (CPIM) organized Jail Bharo movement on Tuesday against inflation and rise in prices of essential commodities.

The party workers gathered at Phulbagh Square from where they took out a march to the commissioner's office, Moti Mahal.

The CPM has been protesting against inflation for the past one week. The Jail Bharo movement was part of it.

CPM leader Akhilesh Yadav said that crores of people also lost their jobs during the corona pandemic pandemic, but the government did nothing for it.

According to a survey, the income of 57% of the people of the country has declined by 50%.

On the other hand, the income of a few corporate houses has increased by 50 to 400%.

He further said that the government has waived the bank loans of corporate houses of Rs1, 17, 000 crore.

The Central Committee of CPM has appealed to all its committees to campaign against inflation.