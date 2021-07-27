Gwalior: None but deputy commissioner of civic body puts question mark on police work

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy commissioner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation Atibal Singh Yadav has put a question mark on the functioning of the police.

Yadav has sent a post to social media that a bunch of goons attacked his son, Varun Yadav.

Yadav’s post says that besides attacking Varun, the criminals snatched a gold chain, a mobile phone and some money from him.

The police, however, registered a case of simple fracas. They have yet to lodge a complaint of loot.

On July 18, Varun was returning home in a car from the residence of a relative.

As he neared the Padav police station at 11:30pm he saw a stationary car on the road.

No sooner had Varun stopped his four-wheeler than four youths tried to snatch the key of his vehicle from him.

As Varun refused to hand over the key, the youths began to beat him up with rods and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.