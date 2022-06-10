Gwalior: Congressmen share Kamal Makhijani's 'drinking' video mocking CM's Anti-Drug Campaign

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former Union Minister and former State Congress President Arun Yadav tweeted a viral video of BJP district president Kamal Makhijani, alleging the BJP of having a 'liquor party'.

Taking to the microblogging site, Yadav said, "Real trick, character and face of BJP. Kamal Makhijani drinking alcohol and having a 'liquor party'. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh is running an anti-drug awareness campaign of such prohibition in your district governance. Big leaders of BJP are sabotaging BJP's anti-drug campaign."

In the viral video of Kamal Makhijani, Kamal is seen consuming alcohol with few of his companions. Though Kamal claimed that the video is a year older video and they are drinking soup. Kamal alleged that the Congress is using it now for its own good.

BJP State President VD Sharma, targeting Arun Yadav said that no one has the right to trespass someones' personal life.