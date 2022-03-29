Gwalior: Conditions of liquor banned states are worse, says Usha Thakur

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur has said that the condition of liquor banned states are worse, as blackmarketing of liquors is being done and liquors are sold at high price there.

She made the above remark while talking to the media persons in Gwalior on Tuesday. She further said that those who want to drink could not be stopped so they should be brought towards spirituality.

She said, “if a person does not want to drink alcohol, then no one can make him drink. So first of all we have to change the mindset of people to get them away from intoxicants, and bring them towards spirituality.”

When she asked about the former chief minister Uma Bharati’s protest towards the liquor ban, she avoided commenting on the issue.

She also claimed that congress only saw scams as they had done scams from A to Z in the country. In Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj government was working in the right direction and engaged in development for the people.

Recently, a Chintan Shivir was organized by Shivraj's cabinet in Pachmarhi in the interest of the people. At the same time, she said BJP was preparing a strategy for the upcoming assembly elections and there was a discussion in the regard in Chintan Shivir, she added.

