Gwalior: Lokayukta inspector booked for ‘unnatural sex’ with youth on pretext of job

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Lokayukta inspector booked for allegedly having ‘unnatural sex’ with a 32-year-old youth on the pretext of job in Gwalior, the police said on Monday.

Gwalior Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch), Rajesh Dandotiya said that the youth had lodged a complaint against the accused inspector, Surendra Yadav. He told police that Surendra was assaulting him for the last six months.

The youth further told police in his complaint that he was in search of a job for a long time and his friend Rajkumar had introduced him to Inspector Surendra Yadav in 2021. A few days later, Surendra called him and asked him to come to the Hotel Landmark located at city center.

The youth reached the hotel room and Surendra had unnatural sex with him on the pretext of the job. The youth talked to him about the job several times but he kept on giving assurances. After that the youth made a plan and he shot a nude video of the inspector with the help of his friend.

When the youth told Surendra about the video, he threatened him that he was a policeman, he would pick it up from the court anytime.

Fed up with the continuous harassment, the youth reached Vishwa Vidyalaya police station and lodged a complaint against the accused inspector and he also submitted the nude video of the accused.

Dandotiya said that on the basis of the video and the complaint of the youth a case was registered against him and the investigation into the matter was on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 04:36 PM IST