Gwalior: Opposition first develop leadership then contest elections against Modi, Says Vijayavardiya

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the opposition does not have leadership. They should first develop leadership and then contest elections against modi.

Vijayvargiya made the above remark while talking to media persons in Gwalior during his short stay here on Sunday. He further said that the results of the recent five assembly elections made it clear what the public want in 2024.

He replied to the statement of former Chief Election Commissioner over dividing Hindus and Muslims through the film Kashmir Files. He said, “truth is bitter and that is why such statements were reported. The common people understand that there has been injustice done to Kashmiri Pandits.”

Vijayvargiya also said, “There is no democracy in West Bengal. People are living in a jail-like atmosphere in their houses. They know that if they protest then they will be killed, loose their jobs. There is an atmosphere of anarchy in Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party will work to establish democracy there in the coming days.”

He further replied on CM face in state, “Chouhan is still the Chief Minister and the state is performing good development under his leadership. The party has not taken any such decision that the face has to be changed for the time being. So the next assembly election will also be fought under the leadership of Chouhan.”

He also reacted over the issue of offering Namaz in Sagar University. He said that Urban Naxal and SIMI type people who were trying to break the social harmony inside the country should not be tolerated at all. If anyone had done it then strict action should be taken against them.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 02:30 PM IST