Gwalior: EOW raids at multiple locations of assistant teacher

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) conducted a raid at multiple locations of an assistant teacher in Gwalior on Saturday.

The action was taken following a complaint that the assistant teacher, Prashant Parmar had earned disproportionate assets. The raid was conducted at four residences of the assistant teacher.

EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) SK Chaturvedi, Parmar had received a salary of Rs 25 to 30 lakhs during his tenure but his assets were 1000 times more than that of his actual source of income. During the raid it came to fore that he had around one dozen colleges, one marriage garden and one school. Besides, Parmar had a nursing college.

At present, the raids were being conducted at four locations which include Noorabad, Satyam Tower, Satyam Corporate and Koteshwar. The assessment of the property would be known after the complete proceedings, Chaturvedi said.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 05:05 PM IST