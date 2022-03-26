Gwalior: Neighbour rapes 11-year-old girl in city

Gwalior (Madhya pradesh): A 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Gwalior on Friday, the police said.

According to reports, the girl took Rs 20 from her mother and went out of her house to get momos on Friday evening. On the way, her neighbour, who runs a kite shop called her and took her to a warehouse by luring her with chocolate.

After that, the accused violated her by tying her with a cloth over the mouth and eyes. When the girl did not return after a long time, the kin started looking for her in nearby areas.

The family members reached near the warehouse during searching for her. The accused got suspicious about their arrival, he left the girl in the warehouse and ran away from the spot.

As soon as the accused escaped, the girl came out of the warehouse and reached her house. She narrated the entire story to her mother and grandmother. After that the family members reached the Madhavganj police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

