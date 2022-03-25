Gwalior: Huge locals reach district hospital to get anti-rabies vaccine after buffalo died due to dog bite

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A huge number of locals rushed to the district hospital on Thursday evening to get themselves jabbed against ‘rabies’ after a buffalo died due to dog bite in Gwalior.

According to reports, the buffalo had died after three days of the dog’s bite in Chandpur village of Dabra district. One of the villagers, Ramsevak said that a day before the buffalo died, ‘Raita’ (name of a dish) was prepared from the buffalo’s milk and it was served in a feast in the village.

A large number of villagers had eaten the dish at the function. After the death of the buffalo, the villagers came to know that the dish was prepared from the milk of it and it created a stir among them.

Following the issue, they rushed to the district hospital to get an anti-rabies injection on Thursday evening.

A doctor of Jayarogya Hospital, Ashok Mishra said that if a person or animal dies after the dog’s bite and any person comes in contact with them, then they must get rabies injection because there is a risk of spreading poison in them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:43 PM IST