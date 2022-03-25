Gwalior: RPF Jawan saves elderly passenger’s life as he slips during boarding in moving train

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Railway Protection Force (RPF) Jawan saved the life of an eledly passenger as he slipped during attempting to board a train Gwalior on Thursday evening.

The incident was captured in CCTV camera installed at the station.

According to reports, the 70-year-old Nebraj Batra, was going to Raipur from the Jammu Tawi Durg Express train. He stepped out of the train to get water in Gwalior but in the meantime, the train started from the station.

Batra in a hurry reached near the bogie and attempted to board the moving train. But, Batra slipped and fell under the train. The RPF jawan present on the spot, showed readiness, climbed into the train and stopped the train by chain pulling.

After that the elderly passenger was taken out and admitted to the district hospital. The passenger sustained minor injuries and was undergoing treatment.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 02:03 PM IST