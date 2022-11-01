Gwalior: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pulls up Morena police for failing to nab dacoit Gudda

e-Paper Get App
The Gwalior Police Department has begun to act on this information, and police teams have also reached forest.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 11:17 PM IST
Representative photo | FP File Photo
Gwalior(Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reprimanded Morena police for not arresting dacoit Gudda Gurjar, after which the police and administration swung into action and demolished Gudda's house. Gwalior police have launched search for him in the forest.

For the last two decades, Gurjar has become a headache for the police of the Gwalior-Chambal zone. The MP police have announced reward of Rs 60,000 on his arrest. The police have started questioning his relatives. Gwalior police have started searching for him in Tighra and Bhanwarpura as they are Gurjar-dominated villages. Gudda had taken shelter here in the past as well. His involvement was also seen in the recently held panchayat elections here.

The forest of Morena district lies close to boundary of Gwalior district. Many times, the movement of Gudda Gurjar and his gang has been found in the forests of Bhanwarpura, Ghatigaon, Tighra, and Mohana in Gwalior. The Gwalior Police Department has begun to act on this information, and police teams have also reached forest.

The police of Bhanwarpura and Tighra police stations are also searching in the nearby villages because in both the police station areas, the relatives of escaped dacoit Gudda Gurjar stay. People here have been helping him in the past as well.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said that along with the police of Crime Branch, Bhanwarpura, Ghatigaon, Tighra, and Mohana police stations’ forces have started searching for the dacoit. The same police force is also keeping an eye on the helpers of dacoits living in Bhanwarpura and Tighra areas.

