Gwalior: Authorities to set up Covid care centres at 12 private hospitals

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases, some private hospitals have handed over their establishments and staff to the administration in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district to make arrangements for additional beds for infected patients, an official said on Saturday.

At least 12 private hospitals and institutions have handed over their establishments and paramedical staff to the administration to provide free care for coronavirus patients, district collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said.

COVID-19 care centres have already been set up at six hospitals and others will be started soon, the official said, adding that the move will provide additional 500 beds to infected persons.