Madhya Pradesh: Gandhwani residents demand reopening of Covid care center in the district

Gandhwani: Amid the increasing number of corona cases in Dhar district, people from the Gandhwani development block of the district are demanding the re-opening of Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Gandhwani.

They demanded district collector Alok Kumar Singh to take cognizance into the matter as it will help people. This day’s team of doctors and the administration led by Dr Purna Singh, HC Arya, tehsildar Sunil Karware, police station in-charge Niraj Birthare is leaving no stone unturned to make people aware of the danger of a pandemic, but still, a chunk of mass who have any symptoms are fearing to undergo test courtesy lack of testing centre and Covid Care Centre in Gandhwani. As a result of that, disease is spreading in the area.

Officials of the health department appealed to the villagers that they can be safe if they remain alert about what’s going on around them. Officials claimed that it will be a great help to curb the pandemic if the administration re-opened a Covid Care Centre in Gandhwani as people no need to go to Dhar in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, a letter has been forwarded to the district collector in this regard. When contacted, Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar said that he is making all possible efforts to re-open Covid Care Center herein Gandhwani. He is in contact with the officials for the same.