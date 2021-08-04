Gwalior: Ambulances carrying bodies stranded on bridge

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A dozen ambulances carrying bodies are stranded on the bridge of the Gwalior-Chambal National Highway, as the waters of the Sindh River are flowing over the bridge.

Bodies have been kept in the ambulances for more than twelve hours.

The ambulances were going to hand over the bodies to the family members of those who died during treatment at different hospitals.

The Gwalior-Jhansi National Highway was completely shut and ambulances were stranded.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra who was inspecting the rescue operations also reached the bridge over the Sindh river.

As he saw the ambulances he helped a few ambulances to cross the bridge with the help of the administration.