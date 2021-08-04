Madhya Pradesh Flood Update: Nearly 1225 villages of Gwalior-Chambal divisions affected by flood, 5950 people safely evacuated from 240 villages, several bridges and roads washed away, rescue operation is on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Atleast 15 people are still missing and over 5,950 people have been rescued safely from flood affected villages of Gwalior-Chambal divisions. Several bridges and roads have been washed away by floods in Datia, Shivpuri and Sheopur districts of regions.
The Gwalior-Chambal region has been facing flood fury following unprecedent rainfalls in the area for past couple of days. A large number of villages in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna and Datia districts have been marooned because of the floodwater.
According to officials, a total of 1,225 villages of Gwalior and Chambal divisions are affected
"Nearly 1,225 villages of Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Gwalior, Guna, Bhind and Morena are affected by flood. A total of 5,950 people from 240 villages have been evacuated and taken to safe place, so far. The administration is trying to reach out each affected person," Chouhan tweeted.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, early in the morning, had said that more than 1000 people have been safely evacuated from flood-affected Sheopur village.
He said that 30 villages of Sheopur have been affected by the floods in the rivers Quarri, Seep, and Parvati.
"30 villages of Sheopur are flood affected. Relief and rescue work is going on at a brisk pace. So far, more than 1000 persons have been safely evacuated. At present, the campaign is going on to rescue about 1000 people trapped in village Jwalapur, Bheravada, Mewara, and Jatkheda," Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.
He congratulated the Border Security Force (BSF) and the administration for rescuing 24 people at night in Gwalior's Pawaya Bhitarwar.
"In Gwalior's Pawaya Bhitarwar @BSF_India With the help of the administration, 24 people were rescued in the night, mostly children and women. Those who successfully carried out this operation even in dark and adverse conditions #BSF The jawans are to be congratulated," said Chouhan in a tweet.
Army has rescued 17 people trapped in Datia Pali's Village and 20 people from Kali Pahari of Shivpuri, tweeted Chouhan. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued 11 people from Tapkeshwar Temple, he said. The Chief Minister said that that he is continuously monitoring the flood situation in the state.
"I have discussed with Inspector General of Police (IG) Chambal, IG Gwalior, and the district administration of the flood-prone area on the phone," he said.
"Rescue operation is going on in full swing at all the places. Many people have been evacuated safely in the rescue operation that lasted overnight," added Chouhan.
On Tuesday, the Chief Minister took stock of the flood situation in the state at a meeting.
(With input from ANI)
