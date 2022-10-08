Gwalior: Ailing woman raped by doctor, assistant

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior police have booked a doctor and his assistant for holding an ailing woman captive and raping her, the police said on Saturday. The police added that the accused doctor offered her a sum of Rs 3 lakh for withdrawing the complaint.

According to additional SP (crime), Rajesh Dandotiya, the survivor was suffering from a headache, following which she went to the Madhav dispensary of the Jaya Arogya hospital group in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The survivor stated in her complaint that when she was standing in the queue, she was approached by a man, who identified himself as Raju Pandit. Pandit took her to Shriram Colony on the pretext of arranging her meeting with a reputed doctor named Prithviraj Goswami.

She continued by stating that when she went to the doctor’s place, Dr Goswami began the check-up, while Pandit left the place. When Pandit returned around 5 minutes back, he allegedly pushed her on the bed, while the doctor tamed her allegedly by holding her legs.

The duo allegedly took turns to outrage the modesty of the woman and banished her from the place when someone knocked the door.

The survivor approached the police and lodged a complaint in this regard. She further alleged that the accused doctor offered her Rs 3 lakh to withdraw the case. The survivor then approached ASP Dandotiya, after which the complaint was registered. A complaint has been lodged and the police are on the lookout for the accused, ASP Dandotiya said.