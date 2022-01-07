Gwalior: After bettor’s arrest, many skeletons tumble out of closet

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A hundi-broker Ashish Gupta has lost crores of rupees, belonging to the businessmen in the city, in cricket betting, official sources said.

After the arrest of Ashish Gupta, the names of three other punters, Monu Gupta from Dabra, Ashish from Guna and Dileep Sindhi from Bhopal came to light.

The police said that Monu Gupta had played a critical role in taking crores of rupees which he deposited in Dubai and other foreign countries.

According to reports, some powerful politicians have hands behind Monu Gupta, so it will be seen whether the police take action against him or not.

Ashish Gupta revealed the names of three punters who put in crores of rupees in cricket betting. Monu is the kingpin of the gang.

As soon as the name of Monu appeared in the FIR, several politicians in the city plunged into action.

The police said that they were searching for the accused. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the case.

Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Dandotia will head the team. Besides Dandotia, the other members of the team are chief superintendent of police Atmaram Sharma, town inspector (crime) Damodar Gupta and town inspector (Kotwalio) Rajiv Gupta.

Hundreds of businessmen who have lost lakhs of rupees are keeping mum over the issue. Ashish Gupta took a huge amount of dough from the businessmen through hundis.

Dandotia said that the names of three more people were included in the FIR, and the police were searching for the accused.

