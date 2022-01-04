Gwalior: 2 politicians try to outfox each other in appointment of IG

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are trying to outfox each other in transfers and postings of administrative and police officers in the Gwalior-Chambal region, sources said.

The recent game of one-upmanship between the two for posting of the inspector general of police has come to light.

A senior leader of the ruling party and a central minister has already recommended the name of an additional director general to the chief minister for his posting as inspector general of police to Gwalior.

On the other hand, the supporters of another central minister are mounting pressure on the government to appoint a particular officer as inspector general of police.

Home secretary has already issued an order for posting a particular officer as inspector general after the Chief Minister’s approval.

That officer, however, was told not to join his place of posting, at least for now.

The group of another Union minister has alleged that the other officer was a Congress agent.

After the BJP came to power in 2004, a particular leader became very powerful in the Chambal division.

Therefore, he had a major say in political and administrative appointments in the area, sources said.

As a result, his adversaries were waiting for an opportune time to end the leader’s influence.

The leader has always had the Chief Minister’s support. According to the local BJP workers, that influential leader never makes an issue of anything and always maintains a balance.

The other leader who has recently become influential in the region has played an important role in the appointment of chairmen and vice-chairmen of corporations.

That leader nearly got his man appointed as IG in Gwalior. An order was also issued for that, but the officer was verbally advised not to join his place of posting for now.

In the corridors of power, in the state capital, it is said that the officer concerned could not join his place of posting because of the tussle between the two senior politicians.

(with inputs from Raj Kumar Sharma)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 01:16 PM IST