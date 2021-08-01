Gwalior: 55-year-old woman gets wrong vaccine dose, probe ordered

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of gross medical negligence, a 55-year-old, who had received Covishield as her first dose of vaccination against Covid-19, was allegedly administered Covaxin as her second dose in Gwalior on Sunday.

According to information Poonam Devi Chouhan, a resident of Gospura, had received Covishield as her first dose of vaccine on April 11. She was administered the first dose of Covaxin in place of the second dose of Covishiled at Hajira Hospital on Sunday.

When she reached the hospital, she was given a slip and asked to go to the vaccination room, where she was administered the first dose of Covaxin in place of the second dose of Covishield.

The negligence came to light when Poonam reached back home and his son checked the message in her mobile phone.

Hearing that she was given the wrong dose of vaccine, she fell unconscious. She was taken to Hajira hospital. The family members claimed there was no doctor to attend the patient. Subsequently, family members created ruckus.

“I showed my Adhar card and also the message of the first dose. But, they gave me a slip and asked to go to the vaccination room,” Poonam told journalists.

Later, a police team and health department officials rushed the spot and persuaded the family members.

Vaccination officer, Dr RK Gupta said that a probe had been ordered into the matter. “If she has been given the first dose of Covaxin, she may now take the second dose after 28 days. She wouldn’t have any medical complications," he said.