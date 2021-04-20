Gwalior: 2 migrant workers killed, 8 injured as packed bus overturns

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two migrant labourers were killed and eight others injured after an overcrowded bus overturned on a highway near Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The bus was on its way to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh from Delhi, Gwalior's district Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told reporters. "While the driver was negotiating a turn, the bus overturned at the Jourasi Ghat on Gwalior-Jhansi highway around 9 am. Two labourers were killed and eight others injured in the accident," he said.

A large number of passengers were travelling in the bus, more than its capacity, the police official said. The injured persons were admitted to a government hospital in Gwalior, while the other passengers were being sent to their destinations by other buses, he said.

Ganpatlal, a passenger of the ill-fated bus, claimed that nearly 100 people were travelling in the vehicle and a number of them were sitting on its roof. He said the bus conductor charged Rs 700 per passenger for ferrying them from Delhi to Tikamgarh.