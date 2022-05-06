Gwalior: 2 kids sustain injuries in celebratory firing in district

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two children were injured during celebratory firing at a birthday party in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Shyam Soni, who opened fire at his son's birthday party on Thursday night, has been arrested.

According to the information, Soni fired the shots at about 8.30 p.m. after the cake was cut. Pallets from the third fire ricocheted and hit the two children who were near him.

The injured children were taken to nearby hospitals where doctors said that they were out of danger.

The Gwalior-Chambal region has witnessed several similar incidents, some fatal, in recent years despite a ban on celebratory firing was imposed in 2011.

Addressing the media, Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said he is going to issue a special advisory to take stringent action against such incidents.

While imposing the ban, the Madhya Pradesh government warned that offenders will be exiled, charged under National Security Act (NSA) and lose their gun licence.

Since most of the shootings happen at weddings and family events, the victims and shooters are related and they come to a compromise.

