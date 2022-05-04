Madhya Pradesh: Railway police arrest women robbers in Gwalior district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government railway police in Gwalior arrested three members of women gang involved in robbing train passengers, said police on Wednesday.

Police station incharge Pramod Patil said complainant, Arpita Gupta, wife of Rupal Gupta, 33, on May 2, filed complaint with police. The complainant is a resident of 180 Awas Vikas Colony, Vishwa Vidyalaya Mahal, in Gwalior district.

As per complaint, she boarded the train Chambal Express and was sitting in coach number S-5 . They were on the way to Jhansi from Gwalior. Unidentified women snatched her purse containing gold, diamond jewellery and cash worth Rs 6 lakh.

The offence under MP Dakaiti Aur Vyapharan Prabhavit Kshetra Adhiniyam, 1981, was registered at Haja police station and taken up for investigation.

The team was formed and an immediate action was taken. On the basis of CCTV footage and information , accused Rajni, wife of Roshan Singh, 24, resident of Nurganj, Gwalior, Shakuntala, wife of Sher Singh, 60, resident of Chhatarpur district, Haribhajan Kaur, wife of Shamsher Singh, 46, resident of Gwalior, were arrested. The police have seized robbed cash worth Rs 6 lakh from them and produced them in the court.

