Mumbai: Senior citizen dies after being pushed by robbers in Malad

Mumbai: A Malad-based man died in a robbery bid when one of the three accused snatched his mobile phone and pushed him to flee on Friday night in the Orlem area. The deceased, Mukesh Bhatia, allegedly died of a heart attack, after being pushed. The police have arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for charges of culpable homicide, common intention and voluntarily causing hurt in robbery.

According to police, Bhatia, 61, collapsed to death after he got in a scuffle with three men who robbed his mobile phone when he was walking back home after buying groceries. The entire incident was seen by Bhatia's neighbour, who was feeding strays.

In his complaint, the man said that after the scuffle, Bhatia was pushed by a Shariq Ansari, 26, who was caught by the police immediately. After the incident, the complainant called the police and said that Bhatia protested the three but failed to overpower them. His head hit on the ground after falling while trying to retaliate against the three who pushed him.

Meanwhile, Bhatia, who collapsed, was rushed to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. Based on the complaint, Ansari, who was recently released from jail in March after he was arrested in a case of theft, was nabbed. The Malad Police are on the lookout for Ansari's aide who went into hiding after committing the offence.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:23 PM IST