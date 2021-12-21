e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:08 PM IST

Guna: Saas, Bahu challenge each other in MP's panchayat poll

FP News Service
Anita Raghuvanshi and Neha Raghuvanshi from left to right |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Saas and Bahu of two families have locked horns for a sarpanch post of a village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

The voting for the first phase of the panchayat poll is scheduled to be held on January 6.

According to reports, Neha Raghuvanshi and her mother-in-law Anita Raghuvanshi have filed nomination for Imjhara Gram Panchayat seat of Bamori assembly constituency. Both women are housewives.

Another duo, Julie Raghuvanshi and her mother-in-law Bhuriya Bai have filed nomination for the same panchayat seat.

A large number of candidates reached the centre to file nominations as Monday was the last day for nominations for the first and second phases of panchayat polls.

Earlier, a similar duo had contested election in the same panchayat and both had lost the election.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:08 PM IST
