Grim reality: MP on 10th spot in Covid death count

Despite 88 per cent recovery rates, Madhya Pradesh is among top 10 states of the country which have reported the highest corona deaths so far. With 2671 covid-19 fatalities so far, the state stands on the 10th spot. The state has recorded 1.78 per cent death rate, above the national rate which stands at 1.53 per cent.

The virus has infected around 1.5 lakh people in the state. Therefore, despite the highest recovery rate and decline in positive case by 37 per cent, the state continues to report high fatalities. Indore, the worst-hit district, has reported 29,938 positive cases and 643 deaths, Bhopal with 20,244 case tally and 430 fatalities stands on the second spot in the state. Other major cities too have reported high corona deaths among these are Jabalpur Gwalior which has seen 184 patients falling prey to the deadly virus, the death toll in Gwalior stands at 147 and Ujjain 97. Besides, major cities, smaller districts have proved Achilles tendon for the state government. Sagar has reported 116 corona-related deaths, while Sehore and Raisen, the two neighboring districts of the state capital have reported 44 and 38 fatalities respectively.

The number of active cases which was above 20,000 has now come down to 14,932, however, the high mortality rate is still a cause of concern for the authorities. Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia said, “ It is a big relief that the Madhya Pradesh has a recovery rate as high as 88 per cent and the number of corona cases are also declining. As far as corona fatalities are concerned, that too will be brought under control soon.”

Maharashtra has reported 40,701 corona deaths, highest in the country followed by Tamil Nadu with 10,371. Karnataka is at third spot with 10,123 deaths and Uttar Pradesh on fourth with 6466. Andhra Pradesh has reported 6,291 fatalities, Delhi 5854, West Bengal 5747, Punjab 3894, Gujarat 3587 corona-related deaths.