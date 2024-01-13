 Govt Mulls New State Aircraft For VIPs: After ₹210 Cr Deal Failed To Take Off In 2022, The New Govt Is Now Ready To Cough Up Extra To Buy Mid Size Jet
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGovt Mulls New State Aircraft For VIPs: After ₹210 Cr Deal Failed To Take Off In 2022, The New Govt Is Now Ready To Cough Up Extra To Buy Mid Size Jet

Govt Mulls New State Aircraft For VIPs: After ₹210 Cr Deal Failed To Take Off In 2022, The New Govt Is Now Ready To Cough Up Extra To Buy Mid Size Jet

An officer of the aviation department said that the new mid size jet is likely to cost around Rs 250 crores including taxes.

Rajan RaikwarUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 01:55 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the unsuccessful bid to purchase a mid-size jet in 2022, the state government is contemplating the acquisition of a new aircraft for VIP travel. The cost of the new jet, including all taxes, is likely to cross Rs 250 crore, much more than the last deal which could not be sealed. The last aircraft, deal of which could not be materialised was of Rs 210 crore, including the base price of Rs 156 crore.

An officer of the aviation department said that the new mid size jet is likely to cost around Rs 250 crores including taxes. A Request For Proposal (RFP) is being prepared to buy the new plane.

The RFP will soon be tabled before the High Power Committee headed by Chief Secretary to get the approval. After this, bids will be floated and suitable companies would be selected as per the minimum bid price.

In 2022, the aviation department had floated RFP to buy a double engine mid size jet, with nine plus two seats (two for pilots). The USA-based Textron Company had shown interest in the bidding process by quoting Rs 156 crores as the base price for Jet excluding other taxes.

However, the deal could not be materialized as Textron increased price by Rs 10 crore citing that the process would enter 2023. The state government, however, wanted the deal to close on the last quoted price and was not ready to pay additional Rs 10 crore.

Besides, Textron was seeking more time than expected to deliver the jet. Thus the government plan to buy the jet could not be materialised in 2022. Had the government purchased Textron’s Jet then, it would have cost exchequer Rs 210 crores including taxes.

Govt has no state aircraft

Currently the state government does not own a plane as Air King 250, the aircraft it owned had crash landed at Gwalior airport in 2021. Since then the government has been using rented planes to ferry CM and VIPs. An officer of the aviation department claimed that the state government is paying between Rs 1 crores and Rs 2 crores per month as its rent.

Process for RFP underway

We are in process to come up with a Request for Proposal (RFP) to buy the new state plane. Soon the RFP will be finalized, Commissioner, Aviation Department, Chandramauli Shukla told Free Press “

Read Also
3-Day Bhopal Literature & Art Festival-2024 Begins: ‘Centre Should Adopt Vikram Samvat As Official...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govt Mulls New State Aircraft For VIPs: After ₹210 Cr Deal Failed To Take Off In 2022, The New...

Govt Mulls New State Aircraft For VIPs: After ₹210 Cr Deal Failed To Take Off In 2022, The New...

Bhopal Needs Additional Bucks To Improve Swachh Ranking

Bhopal Needs Additional Bucks To Improve Swachh Ranking

Not Rejected But Elected Former CM Still Gets People’s Affection: Chouhan

Not Rejected But Elected Former CM Still Gets People’s Affection: Chouhan

When Cops Play Cupid For Elderly Couple At Police Station: Mahila Thana Becomes Venue For Wedding Of...

When Cops Play Cupid For Elderly Couple At Police Station: Mahila Thana Becomes Venue For Wedding Of...

Abandoned 77 Ayushman Cards: Ayushman Bharat Holds BMC Responsible For Misplacing Cards

Abandoned 77 Ayushman Cards: Ayushman Bharat Holds BMC Responsible For Misplacing Cards