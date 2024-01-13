3-Day Bhopal Literature & Art Festival-2024 Begins: ‘Centre Should Adopt Vikram Samvat As Official Calendar’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government of India should adopt Vikram Samvat as its official calendar, said numismatist RC Thakur who is director of Ashwini Shodh Sansthan in Mahidpur in Ujjain district.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav has been campaigning for the change for long and this year, Vikram Samvat has found place in state government calendar, Thakur added while speaking on the subject, Samrat Vikramaditya, Life and Times, at Bharat Bhawan on Friday- the inaugural day of three-day Bhopal Literature & Art Festival -2024.

Thakur said he had gone to Ayodhya for a survey and found that Emperor Vikramaditya had renovated Ram Temple and Kanak Mahal in Ayodhya. “It is mentioned in inscription at the palace. Vikramaditya had also installed idols of Lord Rama and his wife Goddess Sita in Ayodhya,” he added.

The Railway Men is fiction story, connects many people: Shiv Ravel

The Railway Men web series is a completely fictional story, which is related to a true incident. The story of 1984 gas scandal is based on many people. Therefore, we have not given the real name of any person in it, said Shiv Ravel, the director of the web series He answered a question on Shadab Dastagir, son of Bhopal resident Ghulam Dastagir, had objected that this entire film is based on his father's story but no credit or name was given to him in it.

‘Accurate information to people’

In a session on power of social media influencers, managing director of MP Road Development Corporation, Avinash Lavania said , "When marketing is done like an agency, it has an agenda. But when social media takes it up, it has a different impact because it's a platform connected to people. Not only do social media influence pages with millions of followers, but the power of AI and deep learning behind it also helps in providing accurate information to people, he said at literature festival.