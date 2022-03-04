Good Samaritans: Students returning from war-hit Ukraine donate to shelter camps set up for refugees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “We wouldn't have survived without the people here at shelter homes. They are giving us everything we need,” says Kashish Qureshi, who hails from Bhopal.

She has donated to a shelter home in Bucharest, Romania, where she stayed for days after crossing from Ukrainian border last Saturday.

Qureshi received a warm welcome and the best service which motivated her to make a donation to the shelter home.

The students who crossed the Ukrainian borders and stayed at the shelter homes in Poland, Romania and Hungary have now started donating to the NGOs that kept them with care until the embassy brought them back home.

“We were suffering in Ukraine amidst war. Staying inside the country waiting for a passage on the borders was tough and a never before experience. But soon after I crossed the border, these guys here at the shelter treated us like one of their own. They didn't abandon us, like the embassy. We stayed there for over five days. And yet, we received everything of the best quality,” says Vivek Patel, a student from Bhopal.

He returned to India on Thursday. He was at Consiliul Local Dobroesti in Bucharest.

“We were served food timely and even got snacks in between the meals. We had everything in abundance despite the huge number of refugees taking shelter there. They never asked us to ration, we did that on our own. They treated us with respect and we're on their feet to help us whenever we were in need. They provided us with first aid and even took us to the hospitals if someone's condition worsened. I hope others, too, get what we got with a little penny that I pitched in,” he adds.

Father of Shubham Meshram who was at a Polish shelter home, Rabindra Meshram, who reached home on Tuesday says, “They were doing everything on their own. They had no assistance from any government. Our embassy did not come to take our kids for days and yet they remained calm and kept us safe without any hesitation. We are not just impressed, but grateful to them. Our money would be like a drop in the ocean. But if we can be a part of it, we will.”

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 01:05 PM IST