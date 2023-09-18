Golden Jubilee Celebration And Alumni Meet Of 1973 Batch Of GMC Doctors Present Evergreen Hindi Film Songs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors in the city presented evergreen Hindi film songs to refresh memories of their college days at Palash Residency on Sunday at a musical evening.

The songs included Maan tadpat Haridarshan ko, Deevana hua badal, Aapke hasin rukh pe, Mere mehboob qayamat hogi and Zindagi bhar nahi bhulenge ye barsat ki raat.

Dr T N Dubey, Dr Paras and Dr Shailendra Shukla presented the songs whereas Dr Nahar recited poems. Dr Badve amused everyone with his jokes.All doctors danced to the tune of music.

It was part of the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Gandhi Medical College and alumni meet of the 1973 batch of the college. Around 50 doctors of the batch took part in the event and celebrated the golden jubilee of their MBBS admission.

The celebration began with a function at the college in the morning, in which doctors expressed gratitude to their teachers. At the function, the doctors honoured their teachers and thanked them for their guidance and support.

Tributes were also paid to those friendly doctors who are no longer in this world. The ceremony was followed by a get-together at Minto Hall where the doctors of this batch gathered with their families and spent time together, where they shared memories of their medical college days.

They reminisced about the old times with their colleagues and enjoyed connecting with each other.

