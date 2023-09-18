 Bhopal: CM, PCC Chief Congratulate Indian Cricket Team
Bhopal: CM, PCC Chief Congratulate Indian Cricket Team

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Kamal Nath also congratulated the Indian cricket team for its victory in the Asia cup.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 05:10 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the Indian cricket team over their victory against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup on Sunday. It was played at Colombo in Sri Lanka. The CM said, ‘It is historical victory for Indian Cricket team. It should continue.’

Nath said, “Such excellent victory gives inspiration to cricket lovers and boost morale of cricket players and give new height to cricket.’ India lifted the Asia Cup, 2023 trophy crushing Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.

Bhopal: One Year Of Cheetah Project Exhibition, Interaction With Cheetah Mitra At Kuno
