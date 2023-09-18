Bhopal: One Year Of Cheetah Project Exhibition, Interaction With Cheetah Mitra At Kuno

Cheetah from Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the completion of one year of Cheetah Project, a programme was organised in Sesaipura village of Kuno National Park in Sheopur on Sunday.

During the programme, a detail discussion was held on the project and activities associated with it. In addition to forest officers, 450 Cheetah Mitra were also present on this occasion.

Director General for forest and Special Secretary to Government of India, CP Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, JN Kansotia, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest for Forest Force, Ramesh Kumar Gupta, ADG NTCA SP Yadav, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Shubhranjan Sen, CCF Uttam Kumar Sharma were present on the occasion.

A photo exhibition showcased the journey of Cheetah Project and highlighted various aspects of it. Later, senior officers interacted with Cheetah Mitra and shared their experiences.

On the occasion, Director General of Forest announced to provide one cycle to every Cheetah Mitra. The senior officials inquired about the health of cheetahs kept inside the enclosures.

After the death of last two cheetahs, a decision was taken by the Cheetah Steering Committee that all the free ranging cheetahs should be brought inside enclosure and since then the free ranging cheetahs are in enclosures. They may be released into wild after monsoon season.

