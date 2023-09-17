MP: Jabalpur Painter Makes PM Modi's Oil Painting As Birthday Gift | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fans of PM Narendra Modi extended heartfelt wishes on his 73rd birthday in their own unique ways on Sunday. In a similar incident, a painter from Jabalpur made a huge oil painting of PM Modi, depicting various schemes started by him, as a birthday gift.

Ramkripal Namdev, a renowned painter from Jabalpur, is known for his oil paintings which showcase creative ideas. On Sunday, Namdev made a huge painting of Modi setting another example of his artistry.

FP Photo

When one looks at the painting prepared through oil paints, the picture of the country's Prime Minister is visible, but when you go closer to the painting and look carefully, the names of many schemes started by the Modi government are recorded as the background of the picture.

'Want to gift it to PM'

In the painting, behind the picture of PM Modi, along with the names of the public welfare schemes, the figures of life-size statues of great leaders built under NDA rule is also depicted.

Painter Ramkripal Namdev said that he wants to gift the painting to PM Modi.