Geet-Taar Taal: Indian, Canadian-French music enthral audience

Bhopal: Indian and Canadian-French music captivated the audience at Bharat Bhavan at a concert named, Geet -Taar &Taal.

Canadian-French music maestro Nadaka who played the self-crafted 24-string acoustic guitar was joined by award-winning musicians Ilyas Khan on sarangi and Chandrashekar Gandhi on tabla. The trio’s performance enthralled the audience.

The concert based on Indian and World Music was part of Francophonie 2023 celebration organised by Alliance Française de Bhopal in association with Quebec Government Office (Mumbai), Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Consulate of Canada.

Nadaka was born and raised in Québec City and began playing guitar at a young age. “At 16, I decided to travel across the world including India, my adopted country. My love and passion for Indian culture led me to study its music, learn vocals and Indian string instruments - veena and sarod,” he said.

“Later, I designed and crafted 24-string Raaga Guitar specially designed to play the subtle tones of Indian music that I often like to call Geet-Taar (singing strings), combining elements of the veena, swarmandal, tanpura and guitar into one,” he added.

The concert will be held in nine cities. Of these, Bhopal is the second city where the concert is organised. Earlier, it was held in Mumbai.