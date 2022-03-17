Gau Kashtha reduces pollution, increases cowsheds’ income, says Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that people should use Gau Kashtha (cow-dung logs) in Holika Dahan and contribute to check deforestation.

“Burning cow-dung logs minimize air pollution and at the same time prevent cutting of trees. Using these logs also would increase income of the cowsheds that will later be used in maintaining them,” he said while addressing people from a Gau Kashtha centre near Mata Mandir area.

He bought some cow-dung logs for himself to burn the Holika pyre at his residence. “Holi symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Covid-19 pandemic restricted our celebrations for past two years but is now in control. We have provided many reasons to celebrate Holi apart from keeping it free of curbs. Farmers have cultivated enough crops this year and the prices are relieving too. They have already received the crop insurance money and their power bills of Covid times will be paid by the government. Employees too will get a hiked DA this year. Let us all celebrate the festival of colours joyously,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan purchases cow dung blocks for Holika Dahan on the eve of Holi, in Bhopal, Thursday | FP

Chouhan appreciated the Gau Kashtha Samiti working in the state capital to promote cow-dung logs as an alternative for wooden logs, whether it be for Holika or for burial rites.

He said, “The state government is also working to promote the use of cattle byproducts in daily lives. This would not only save our environment but also provide extra income to take care of the cattle.

The district administration had over 1,000 registered spots for burning of Holika pyres and police forces were deployed across the city for security.

Over 3.2K cow-dung logs sold in 2 days

The Gau Kashtha Samiti sold over 3,200 tonnes of cow-dung logs on Wednesday and Thursday, said secretary Mamtesh Sharma on Thursday. The residents were actively looking forward to using eco-friendly alternative to wooden logs to burn the effigy of Holika (evil sister of demon king Hirnayakashyap), he said. There were 33 centres across the state capital selling cow-dung logs at Rs 10 per kg.

Not a 100% Gau Kashtha Holika

Despite the cow-dung logs centres set up by the Gau Kashtha Samiti across the state capital and Chief Minister’s address of burning eco-friendly Holika, several groups were spotted using wooden logs on Thursday night. Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar said, “There were over 1,000 identified spots for burning Holika and the police were deployed at all places. We made sure that there was no felling of trees for the pyres, but there were groups who were using wooden logs that were previously cut. We did not issue challans as they were not found felling trees on the spot.”

