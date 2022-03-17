Bhopal: Message to save water on Holi is attack on Hindu festivals, says MP minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday claimed the message to save water on Holi was an attack on Hindu festivals, and termed it as "cultural terrorism".

Speaking to reporters here, Sarang said people should take a pledge to save water, but spreading this message only during Holi will do no good.

"How much water do we use during Holi? Save water throughout the year. Why does such a message revolve around our festivals only?" the minister asked.

He claimed the message is aimed at distancing youth from Hindu festivals connected to the culture and tradition.

"This is an attack on our upcoming generation. Cultural terrorism is being spread in this country," Sarang alleged, without elaborating on it.

People come out with the message to save water on Holi, but waste gallons of water to clean their cars, he said.

"These people in the name of environment are attacking our Hindu festivals," the minister claimed.

This year, 'Holika Dahan' is being observed on Thursday, and 'Dhulivandan' - during which people apply colours to each other - will be celebrated on Friday.

