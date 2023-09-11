'Garbage Charges Will Be rationalised', Says MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Garbage charges collected from traders will be rationalised. All the cases registered against traders during the agitation and demonstration while opposing the increased excise duty on gold and silver will be withdrawn.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made these announcements in the interest of businessmen and industrialists in the dialogue programme organised by Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries Gwalior on business-industrial development of Gwalior region.

Chouhan also announced to provide funds for the construction of high quality cement concrete roads in Transport Nagar on the demand of traders. On the demand of making the industrial area property tax free, he said that it will be examined and it will be ensured that no two taxes are levied on the traders in the industrial area.

He announced that late fees will not be charged from traders in Madhav Plaza built by Gwalior Development Authority. There will also be a system to link the transfer of name of the Municipal Corporation with the property registry. Regarding professional tax, it will be considered at the government level.

Regarding the important suggestions given by the Chamber of Commerce, Chouhan said that the pending bills of water consumers will be resolved by making a scheme for the outstanding bills of water consumers similar to the electricity department. For this, action will be taken by making a strategy at the government level. He said that the safety of traders is the priority of the government. If necessary, provisions will also be made in related laws.

Chief Minister said that the government will provide the facility of providing bank loans to the traders to provide them financial support in times of disaster and calamity.

Instructions to stop the trend of intoxication

He further said that without industrial development, the state or the country cannot develop. The priority of the government is that traders should get every facility for business. He said that holistic development has taken place in the state. Traders and industries have a huge contribution in this.

Chouhan said that earlier Madhya Pradesh used to contribute 3 percent to the country's gross growth rate. Now it has increased to more than 4 percent. He said that before 2003, the budget of Madhya Pradesh was Rs 21 thousand crores, we have increased it to Rs 3 lakh 14 thousand crores. Now irrigation is being done in 47 lakh hectares. The flag of development has been hoisted in every field.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Scindia family had established the Chamber of Commerce in 1906. Since then the Chamber of Commerce has been playing an important role in the development of trade and industries.

In the last 9 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has established many dimensions of development. Now our country is at fifth place in the race of development. The country is working rapidly to bring it to third place. Under the leadership of Madhya Pradesh's CM Chouhan, unprecedented work has been done in the development of the country.

At the outset, Chamber of Commerce President Praveen Aggarwal put forward demands in the interest of traders and gave important suggestions.

Minister in-charge of the district Tulsiram Silavat, Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, Chairman of Seed and Farm Development Corporation Munnalal Goyal, Chairman Manoj Tomar, BJP District President Abhay Chaudhary, Treasurer Sandeep Narayan Agarwal. Officers and members of the Chamber of Commerce were present.

