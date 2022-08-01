Ganj Basoda: Students take out rally under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Under the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, a rally was organised at the Government Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Postgraduate College. NCC and NSS students participated in the rally. The rally began from the college premises and via passing through Jaistambh Chowk it culminated at Lal Parade Ground.

The rally was organised under the guidance of Principal Rekha Barethia and was inaugurated by Senior Professor Manmohan Mehta and Narendra Kumar. It was conducted by NCC in-charge Ghanshyam Choukse, sports officer Abhishek Singh and NSS in-charge Manish Dubey.

The Centre government’s Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. People are being encouraged to hoist the national flag between August 12 and 15 August. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag. In order to make this campaign successful, rallies are being organised at different places.