Ganj Basoda: Congress MP’s effigy burnt in protest against controversial remark on President

The burning of effigy at Jay Stambh was part of various protests held by BJP workers all over the state. The protesters were holding placards asking Congress President Sonia Gandhi to apologise.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 12:25 AM IST
Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party Nagar Mandal burnt effigies of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary in response to his controversial remarks on the newly elected President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The burning of effigy at Jay Stambh was part of various protests held by BJP workers all over the state. The protesters were holding placards asking Congress President Sonia Gandhi to apologise.

BJP District President Dr Rakesh Singh Jadaun demanded strict punishment for the Congress MP, who is also the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, stating that insulting the tribal President of India is like insulting the whole nation. BJP workers participated in the protest in large numbers, along with the BJP Mandal President Sunny Bhavsar and District BJP Vice-President Devendra Yadav.

