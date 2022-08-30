Ganeshotsav 2022: Devotees go for eco-friendly Ganesha in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People in the city are mostly going for the eco-friendly Ganpati idols. Artists have crafted idols using natural, recyclable and eco-friendly materials like, cowdung, clay, paper, chalk, black soil etc. Artisans have embellished the idols with soothing yet vibrant hues. Shopkeeper Shubham Prajapati says the business is much better than the previous year, but the crowd is not so much. Chalk mitti and black clay idols are being preferred by the customers.

Buyers prefer chalk mitti because black clay is more expensive, said another shopkeeper Durga Prasad Prajapati. A buyer, N K Gupta said, “I adore the eco-friendly, naturally crafted idols.”

“Chalk Ganpati is made up of chalk, gum, paper and other recycled products. These are more eye-catching, pocket-friendly and colourful,” Nishant Sharma, a student said.

(Inputs by Ritika Tiwari)

