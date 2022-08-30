e-Paper Get App

Ganeshotsav 2022: Devotees go for eco-friendly Ganesha in Bhopal

People go for idols of cow dung, clay, paper, chalk, black soil

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 11:56 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People in the city are mostly going for the eco-friendly Ganpati idols. Artists have crafted idols using natural, recyclable and eco-friendly materials like, cowdung, clay, paper, chalk, black soil etc. Artisans have embellished the idols with soothing yet vibrant hues. Shopkeeper Shubham Prajapati says the business is much better than the previous year, but the crowd is not so much. Chalk mitti and black clay idols are being preferred by the customers.

Buyers prefer chalk mitti because black clay is more expensive, said another shopkeeper Durga Prasad Prajapati. A buyer, N K Gupta said, “I adore the eco-friendly, naturally crafted idols.”

“Chalk Ganpati is made up of chalk, gum, paper and other recycled products. These are more eye-catching, pocket-friendly and colourful,” Nishant Sharma, a student said.

(Inputs by Ritika Tiwari)

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2022: Know more about legends on why we worship Lord Ganesha
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalGaneshotsav 2022: Devotees go for eco-friendly Ganesha in Bhopal

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh shocker: Parents kill minor daughter for not cooking food on time in Surguja; duo held

Chhattisgarh shocker: Parents kill minor daughter for not cooking food on time in Surguja; duo held

Ganeshotsav 2022: BEST brings 75% discount for Chalo App users; check details here

Ganeshotsav 2022: BEST brings 75% discount for Chalo App users; check details here

Mumbai: Health experts blame BMC for under-reporting swine flu cases in city

Mumbai: Health experts blame BMC for under-reporting swine flu cases in city

Sports day celebrated with great fervour at Sanskar Public school in Thane

Sports day celebrated with great fervour at Sanskar Public school in Thane

Mumbai: Stopped due to Covid, BMC restarts idol-making workshop for students

Mumbai: Stopped due to Covid, BMC restarts idol-making workshop for students