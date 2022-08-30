Ganeshotsav 2022: Know more about legends on why we worship Lord Ganesha | Unsplash

The city's festive spirits are at an all time high as everyone is gearing up to welcome Bappa in their homes, relish ukdiche modak and go pandal hopping since the government has lifted all pandemic-related restrictions.

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi falls on fourth day of Bhadrapada month and the dates are often set in the August-September period as per the lunar calendar. This year, the festival will begin on August 31.

The festival celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha to earth from Mount Kailasha with his mother Goddess Parvati. Interestingly, according to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is the first festival that we celebrate.

It is believed that Lord Ganesha brings wisdom and prosperity and takes away all worries. Hence he is also called Vighnaharta and worshipped before we start any good work including weddings.

Legend behind worshipping Lord Ganesha first

According to a popular legend, Goddess Parvati asked him to watch over the entrances to her residence. Upon Lord Shiva's arrival, Ganesha did not let him enter. The latter became enraged and severed Lord Ganesha's head.

Goddess Parvati was outraged by this deed and vowed to end the world if her son wasn't brought back to life. As a result, Lord Shiva gave Lord Ganesha an elephant's head in place of his own.

Lord Ganesha was granted divinity by Lord Shiva nd also said he will be invoked before start of every good work.

Another popular legend Lord Ganesha and his brother Lord Karthikeya, also known as Murugan, competed to win the celestial fruit that Sage Narada had presented to their parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

This fruit possessed the ability to grant immortality and absolute wisdom.

The winner would be the first person to complete three full laps of the globe.

On the peacock, Lord Karthikeya set out on his journey around the globe. In contrast, Lord Ganesha declared that his parents were his entire world while walking around them. He naturally prevailed in the race and devoured the divine fruit of wisdom.

Ganpati Visarjan

However, the devotees have to bid adieu to Bappa with a heavy heart as the celebrations end on Anant Chaturdashi. Usually, familial celebrations end after 1+1⁄2, 3, 5, 7 or 11 days.

Albeit sad, the people ensure Lord Ganesha's farewell is as grandeur as his arrival is. People dance in the streets of the city to the rhythm of the drums.

After immersion, Lord Ganesha is said to have returned to Mount Kailasha to join his parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

