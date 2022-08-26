FPJ's Eco Ganesha: Here's how your Bappa can make you win exciting prizes

FPJ Eco Ganesha | FPJ

One of the biggest festivals of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav, will be returning with much fanfare as the government has lifted pandemic-related curbs on festivites. Two years since, the 10-day festial will be celebrated in the grandeur fashion that it is observed with every year.

As many are gearing up to welcome Lord Ganesha home this August 31, the Free Press Journal and Navshakti is preparing to return with third edition of Eco - Ganesha in association with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Television partner: Lokshahi and Radio partner: RedFM 93.5.

All Mumbaikars are invited to participate in this prestigious FPJ Eco-Ganesha award by celebrating Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly manner. All you have to do is opt for an environment-friendly Lord Ganesha idol for your home as well as your housing society and have eco-friendly decoration.

How to participate?

Register your participation by tweeting to our official Twitter handle @fpjindia using the tag #FPJecoganesha or send a message on our WhatsApp number - 77389 19457

We will send a link to upload best photos of your eco-friendly Bappa.

Note: Please send best of 5 photos only

Eminent celebrity jury will announce five winners from both categories - individual household and housing societies.

One Exclusive BMC choice award which will be selected by top officials of BMC. Every participant will be awarded with a participation certificate.

The winners will be announced and awarded by the Mayor of Mumbai. The Awards Day will be announced by FPJ and Navshakti through advertisement. Until then, stay tuned and have a happy eco-friendly Ganeshotsav!